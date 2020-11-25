Showers moving in and out before Thanksgiving dinner is served!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you will be traveling tonight, you may run into a few showers.
You have a better chance for showers first thing in the morning. Perhaps you will just be getting up to start your Thanksgiving preps.
Lows will start out in the mid-50s. Showers should move out pretty quickly.
Temperatures will go up pretty quickly too. We will reach the low 70s for highs. If you are planning an outdoor feast, enjoy!
Black Friday will be another mild one. Highs will reach the low 70s with low rain chances. Saturday will still be mainly dry, and highs will be in the mid-60s.
The next storm system will head our way as we close out the holiday weekend.
Most of Sunday looks dry with highs close to 60°. Late in the afternoon or the evening is when the rain will start to move in. The heavy rain will fall overnight and into Monday morning. It should impact the Monday morning commute. The highest elevations could even pick up some snow. Highs will still be close to 60 degrees one last day. Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
