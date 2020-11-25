Police: One in custody, no evidence of shots fired during argument at Concord Mills mall

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is in custody after there were reports of gunfire at Concord Mills mall Wednesday afternoon, according to Concord police.
Concord police say they have a suspect in custody and there is no danger to the public.
Police are investigating the incident.
Officers say an argument between two males escalated near Entry 6 at the mall. One had a handgun and both males ran from the area.
Police said there is no evidence of shots fired, and no one was injured and there was no property damage.
The male with the gun was taken into custody,
