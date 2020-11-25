No parking on Main Street in Salisbury, streets to be closed at 4 for Tis The Season Spectacular

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Parking spaces are already blocked off on North and South Main St in downtown Salisbury, and the street will close at 4:00 pm for the Tis The Season Spectacular. The “reverse parade” begins at 5:00. The street will remain closed until 10:00 pm.
In Rowan County, the Thanksgiving parade has been a tradition for more than 70 years, but with pandemic set in, organizers said they couldn’t fill the sidewalks with the thousands of spectators who would normally attend.
So Hen Henderlite and Shari Graham decided they still needed to find a way to give the community something to smile about, so they’ve taken the parade concept and turned it around.
“What if we put the families in the cars and they watched the parade?” Graham asked.
The attendees will drive thru the parade, with all of the displays on the sidewalks and stores.
Tickets sold out quickly for the event.
People should come at the time slots they signed up for at tistheseasonspectacular.com.
- Participants (people who signed up for a time slot) turn left on Lafayette Street coming from the North Rowan area or use North Lee Street to arrive at the check-in area.
- Check-in is in the parking lot adjacent to Franklin Street on North Lee Street. It will be well-marked.
- Participants are asked to bring their email confirmation for the time slot reserved. Once the reservation is confirmed, they will proceed to the parade queue.
- Participants should arrive 20-30 minutes before their scheduled time slots to complete the registration process.
- Representatives from Toys for Tots will be in the registration area for participants who would like to donate a toy to this organization.
- Parade marshals and law enforcement will direct vehicles to the starting line.
- Every 30 minutes, vehicles will follow a pace car. Drivers should adhere to a 10 mph speed limit
- Participants may not stop their cars along the route.
- Participants many listen to a live broadcast of the event on Memories Radio on either 1280 AM or 103.3 FM
