Man arrested, accused of stealing truck, ramming into police car

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Lincoln County arrested a man they say stole a pickup truck and then rammed into a deputy’s vehicle while trying to get away.
The incident began around 10 a.m. when a man on Marsh Trail in the western end of the county reported a Ford pickup truck stolen.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Grinnell spotted the vehicle near Corriher Farm Road and Killian Road.
A chase ensued, and the truck ran through a yard before driving back across the road into a field near the Catawba County line.
The chase continued, and the truck eventually rammed Grinnell’s car twice during the pursuit.
The police cruiser suffered front bumper and right fender damage.
The truck eventually drove into a ravine and rolled into a creek.
Officers arrested Joseph Lee Hughes, 31, of Franks Road and charged him with felony assault with a deadly open on an officer, fleeing to elude arrest, driving with a revoked license, larceny of a motor vehicle and other charges.
He faces extradition for a parole violation out of Tennessee.
Hughes was also charged with warrants from Catawba County for felony breaking and entering a building, felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation.
