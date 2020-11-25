‘I seen blood everywhere’: 911 caller describes grim scene after father allegedly killed by son

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County officials have released a 911 call that paints a grim picture of the scene at a home where a man was allegedly killed by his son last week.
Flynn Thomas Gruidl, 44, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his father at their home on Caribe Court in the Myrtle Grove area on Friday, Nov. 20.
A spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Gruidl’s father suffered “blunt force trauma” during an incident at the home.
According to a 911 call released on Wednesday, a man, who identified himself as a family friend, said he went to the home to check on the elderly man who the caller said was bed-ridden.
The caller claims that when he went inside the home, there were two knives lying at the base of the stairway leading upstairs. After a quick conversation with Flynn Gruidl about what the knives were doing there, the caller said Gruidl then went upstairs to get something.
While Gruidl was upstairs, the caller said he knocked on the father’s bedroom door and he didn’t answer, which he said was unusual. So, the caller said he tried to open the door, but it was locked.
“I took a card out of my wallet to open the door and it looks like his dad has been beat to death,” the caller said. “The bed is covered in blood…I seen blood everywhere.”
The caller then says he took a picture with his phone, closed the bedroom door, left the home, and called authorities.
“The kid that lives there with him, I guess, has got to be the one who did it,” he said. The dispatcher would later ask the caller if he believed Gruidl killed his father.
“That’s what I’m thinking. Just…the way he was acting, he just seemed...he seems calm. I don’t know when this happened. It could have happened last night. I went by there yesterday and everything seemed fine, as far as I know,” he said.
“The kid has always been a little weird, but I didn’t know he was quite that far out,” the caller said.
“I actually heard him make comments before…like ‘Man, I wish he was gone. He’s always been a bully to me.’ He can’t even get out of the bed, what are you talking about?” the caller recalled to the dispatcher. “I don’t get it, why would anyone want to hurt that old dude like that?”
The caller then arranged to meet deputies at the Walmart at Monkey Junction to discuss what he saw at the home.
No other details about the killing have been released by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and prosecutors didn’t discuss the case during Gruidl’s first court appearance on Monday.
He continues to be held in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond. His next court date is Dec. 10.
