Freshmen lead No. 16 UNC past College of Charleston 79-60

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Freshman guard Caleb Love scored 17 points to help No. 16 North Carolina beat College of Charleston 79-60 in the season opener for both teams.
Fellow rookie Day’Ron Sharpe added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels.
The game was played in a largely empty Smith Center due to the coronavirus pandemic, with only a handful of player families and staffers attending in an arena that seats more than 21,000.
Brevin Galloway scored 15 points to lead College of Charleston.
UNC went ahead for good with a run of 17 straight points in the second half.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)