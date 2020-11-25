Despite requests to stay home, interstates fill with holiday travelers

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite coronavirus concerns, Interstate 40 in Catawba County had the look of a normal busy holiday travel day on Wednesday.
Bobby Flachs, from Tennessee, was among the drivers on the highway.
He was heading to Wilmington, North Carolina.
“Going to see my mom and day who is 93 and 92,” Flachs said.
Flachs says he understands the risk and the urging by Health Officials for people to stay home this holiday, but felt with his parents in their 90s he did not want to miss spending some time with them.
“We thought about it long and hard and we’re gonna go,” he said.
Many people who stopped at the rest area in Catawba had similar thoughts about taking the trip in the middle of a pandemic.
They all said they would be taking extra precautions along the way and at their destination.
While on the highway they might see a North Carolina State Trooper.
They are watching the highways for people in too big of a rush.
Sgt. S D Martin said that happens a lot during the holidays and leads to speeding and following too close to the vehicle in front.
Troopers will be issuing citations, he says.
He hopes they won’t have to write too many, though.
“We just want people to get where they are going as safe as they can get there,” he said.
