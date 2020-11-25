Davidson starts the college basketball season 1-0 with a win over High Point

Davidson led for nearly 34 minutes and put the Panthers away with a 10-0 run down the stretch. Lee started it with his fifth and final 3-pointer of the night with 3:15 to play. Then he added to it with two free throws. Carter Collins’ two free throws made it 75-67, and Luka Brajkovic’s three-point play with 43.9 seconds left made it 78-67.