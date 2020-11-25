Daniels scores 29, leads NC State over Charleston Southern

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Devon Daniels scored a career-high 29 points and had 10 rebounds as North Carolina State rolled to a 95-61 victory over Charleston Southern in a season opener.
Daniels was 11 of 16 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Braxton Beverly added 13 points and D.J. Funderburk had 10 for the Wolfpack, who opened the season at 5,500-seat William Neal Reynolds Coliseum for the first time since 1998.
There were 25 in attendance. Malik Battle, Ja’Quavian Florence and Sean Price scored 12 points apiece to lead Charleston Southern.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)