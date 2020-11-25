Charlotte man arrested for soliciting teen online, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 30-year-old Charlotte man was arrested for solicitation of a child, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
Tobias Urias Flores-De Paz was arrested on Nov. 24 after he attempted to meet what he believed to be a 15-year-old child.
Flores-De Paz was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and the solicitation of a child by computer or other electronic devices to commit an unlawful sexual act.
On Nov. 19, 2020, Detectives with CMPD Cyber Crimes Unit began working with the FBI Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force to locate an man who was actively soliciting a child online to meet for the purpose of committing unlawful sex acts.
Police are investigating to see if more charges will be filed.
