Big holiday warm-up in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure stationed off the coast and low pressure and frontal system back to our west, cloud cover will be extensive today across the WBTV viewing area, though other than a few sprinkles, most neighborhoods won’t have to deal with much rain.
Seasonal afternoon readings in the upper 50s are forecast.
A First Alert continues for late today into early Thursday, with a few spotty showers forecast to accompany our next front coming in from the west. Guidance suggests the front will push just east of the WBTV viewing area early on Thanksgiving, taking a lot of the clouds and spotty showers with it, allowing for more sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures in the lower 70s!
Mainly dry and mild weather is for forecast Friday and Saturday with high temperatures holding in the lower 70s Friday before backing off just a tad to the middle 60s on Saturday.
With the midweek front stalled just to our east, long-range model data suggests a wave of low pressure will ride up along the front bringing the return of rain as we close out the holiday weekend.
At this point, it appears the best chance for rain would come late Sunday, lingering into Monday and the rain looks to be heavy. On the back end of the rain, colder air will sweep, perhaps changing the rain to snow in the mountains on Monday.
Hope you have a great Thanksgiving!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
