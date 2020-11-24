WBTV Family Recipe: Whiz Whips Up A Delicious Holiday Dessert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ve really enjoyed these WBTV family recipes. We’ve learned how to a delicious breakfast dish and a couple of tasty side dishes. This morning, David Whisenant showed us how to make his mama’s recipe for a chess pie! He was a little nervous about being in the kitchen by himself. He told us his wife had helped him the night before, making sure he had everything he needed.
We’re adding the recipe below so that you can try this out during the holidays!
In the end, he did a great job! The pie was absolutely amazing!
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.