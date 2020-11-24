UNC System requiring re-entry COVID-19 testing for students following holiday break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The UNC System is taking an extra step to ensure students return to campus safely this spring.
Students will be required to do re-entry testing upon returning to their respective campuses.
The University system wants to make sure they’re limiting the spread of COVID-19 with students returning from home and other destinations this holiday season.
Students will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test in order to return to campus for the spring semester.
University officials said over the summer, mass asymptomatic COVID-19 testing was not recommended by the CDC, but with new research that has now changed.
