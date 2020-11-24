Salisbury Police receives Duke Energy grant to support social justice, racial equity

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department (SPD) has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation as part of its $1 million pledge to social justice and racial equity in North Carolina.
“We are excited to partner with Duke Energy in providing grant funding to deliver racial equity and bias recognition and avoidance training to all Salisbury police officers,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “This funding will provide us the opportunity to enhance our policing operations and ensure we deliver the most impartial service to the diverse Salisbury community. The training will be foundational and support our ongoing officer skills enhancement efforts, particularly when it comes to policing traditionally marginalized community members.”
Earlier this year, Duke Energy committed to an annual social justice and racial equity grant cycle for at least three years in North Carolina. This is in addition to the more than $1 million the company provided in support of racial equity across all jurisdictions in August.
“We all have a role and responsibility in advancing justice and equity,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “Duke Energy is committed to creating equal opportunities for the communities we serve, and we’re proud to support organizations already leading this critical work across North Carolina.”
Salisbury Police Department is one of 40 organizations across North Carolina selected as a recipient of the Duke Energy Foundation grant.
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. For more information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.
