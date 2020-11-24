Salisbury Police receives Duke Energy grant to support social justice, racial equity

“We are excited to partner with Duke Energy in providing grant funding to deliver racial equity and bias recognition and avoidance training to all Salisbury police officers,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “This funding will provide us the opportunity to enhance our policing operations and ensure we deliver the most impartial service to the diverse Salisbury community. The training will be foundational and support our ongoing officer skills enhancement efforts, particularly when it comes to policing traditionally marginalized community members.”