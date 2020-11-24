Salisbury city manager tests positive for COVID-19

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury City Manager W. Lane Bailey has recently tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Tuesday.
In a message to Salisbury employees last Tuesday, Bailey told employees that he would be working from home for two weeks after potential exposure. An email sent Monday morning explained that “while his result at that time was inconclusive, he suspected he had the virus.”
Monday afternoon’s results confirmed those suspicions.
“I feel OK, but some days are better than others,” Bailey wrote to City staff. “I want to remind everyone to continue to wear your masks while on the job, social distance from your co-workers and wash your hands thoroughly and often.”
City officials say one of Bailey’s family members showed symptoms last week. “Out of an abundance of caution, City Manager Bailey self-quarantined for several days at home as he underwent multiple COVID tests.”
The family member tested positive over the weekend, and Bailey’s latest test confirmed he also is positive.
Officials said Tuesday that Bailey continues to rest and quarantine at his home.
