Man thought surgery would be covered by insurance, gets $23,000 bill

This error in communicating insurance benefits ultimately resulted in the insurance company only paying a fraction of the bill, while incorrectly itemizing discounts not available for out-of-network services in the paperwork it sent to Mr. Carter. The amount shown as being owed by the patient after applying the improperly discounted rates significantly understated the actual balance due. We have previously offered to work with Mr. Carter to settle the account for a reduced amount. We empathize with this situation and continue to recommend he work with his insurance provider to resolve this matter, as their errors are the root of the issue. We remain committed to assisting with those discussions, to the extent we can.”