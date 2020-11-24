A little rain before a warm Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry high pressure is still in control of our weather today, offering a good deal of sunshine and seasonal afternoon readings upper 50s.
With the high pressure moving off the coast tonight, a few clouds will filter in overnight and there may even be a few sprinkles over the mountains. Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will continue to thicken on Wednesday with a small sprinkle risk and seasonal afternoon readings holding in the upper 50s.
A First Alert continues for late Wednesday into early Thursday, with a few spotty showers forecast to accompany our next front coming in from the west.
Guidance suggests the front will push just east of the WBTV viewing area early Thanksgiving, taking a lot of the clouds and spotty showers with it, allowing for more sunshine for Thanksgiving with unseasonably warm temperatures in the lower 70s!
Mainly dry and mild weather is forecast Friday and Saturday with high temperatures holding close to 70° on Friday before backing off just a tad to the upper 60s on Saturday. With the midweek front stalled just to our east, long-range model data suggests a wave of low pressure may ride up along the front bringing the return of rain as we close out the holiday weekend.
At this point, it appears the best chance for rain would come late Sunday, lingering into Monday. The timing of the rain is still very much in flux, so stay tuned to WBTV and www.wbtv.com for forecast updates.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
