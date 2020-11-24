85 households, 128 people sick from sushi sold at Concord Harris Teeter locations, health officials say

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials say 85 households and 128 people have been or are still currently sick from AFC sushi purchased from Concord Harris Teeter stores.
According to Cabarrus Health Alliance, as of 10:49 a.m., their Environmental Health Department confirmed 85 households and 128 individuals who have been or are still currently sick.
On Tuesday afternoon, officials say CHA’s Communicable Disease Department will begin working with LabCorp to collect samples from some individuals who are ill.
Cabarrus Health Alliance officials first confirmed people were getting sick and experiencing symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, fever, muscle aches and abdominal cramps.
Those experiencing the symptoms ate AFC sushi from the Harris Teeters on George W. Liles Pkwy NW and Concord Parkway North, health officials say. The customers consumed the sushi from the third-party AFC sushi kiosk between November 13 and 14.
There were additional purchases of sushi at the locations.
“Using loyalty card transaction data, Harris Teeter has proactively identified and notified 429 households which purchased sushi product at these locations during the identified timeframe,” Cabarrus Health Alliance officials say. “Harris Teeter and CHA are publishing this info in an abundance of caution because an additional 107 sushi transactions occurred without the use of a loyalty card.”
Health leaders encourage those who are sick to stay hydrated and seek medical attention if symptoms do not improve within 24 hours. “CHA encourages anyone who visits their doctor to request a stool sample to help identify the pathogen,” health leaders say.
If you ate sushi from the George W. Liles or Concord Parkway Harris Teeter locations between November 13 and November 19 and experienced vomiting, diarrhea, fever, muscle aches and abdominal cramps, please contact the Cabarrus Health Alliance – Environmental Health Department at (704) 920-1207.
“We are encouraging anyone who purchased sushi from the George w. Liles or the Concord Parkway Harris Teeter between November 13 and November 19, to throw away any purchased items or leftovers,” said Chrystal Swinger, CHA Environmental Health Director.
“Committed to the quality of its products and the safety of its customers, Harris Teeter removed and discarded all sushi products from the two stores,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter.
Robinson says the departments have undergone a thorough deep cleaning and sanitation. The locations have reopened following an inspection and approval by Cabarrus Health Alliance.
