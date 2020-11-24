Here’s your Thanksgiving forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will remain dry this evening but tomorrow will bring more showers. It won’t be a heavy rain.
We’re just talking about a few showers, However, if you’re traveling, you will want to know about that possibility.
Highs will be in the upper 50s. A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
Thanksgiving Day may start out with some showers, but they shouldn’t last far into the day. If you’re having your Thanksgiving lunch outside, the showers should be out of the way by then. It will be mild too. We will reach the low 70s.
Black Friday will start out in the upper 40s with highs in the low 70s again. We will be dry most of the day. Saturday should also be mainly dry with highs in the mid 60s.
The next system will approach on Sunday and Monday. For now, most of Sunday looks dry, if you will be traveling. Highs will be close to 60°. By late afternoon or evening, showers will start to move in. The rain will last into the night and there could still be heavy rain on Monday morning. That’s why a First Alert has been issued for that timeframe.
Behind the system, the middle of next week will be quite cool. We will be talking about highs in the 40s!
Make it a great evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock
