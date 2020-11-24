‘He bonded out 10 hours later’; Mother of fatal hit-and-run victim fighting for stricter laws in N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother is demanding justice eight months after her daughter was killed in a hit and run crash.
Police say 17-year-old Maniche Wilson pulled into a northwest Charlotte intersection and was hit by 48-year-old Michael Himes.
Officers say Himes was then picked up by his girlfriend Lauren Kerr, leaving Wilson who died in her car.
“I remember her as a passionate person, she really cared about her friends,” her mother LaChelle Walker told WBTV.
Hours after the crash, police arrested both Himes and Kerr.
Himes faces charges including Felony Death By Vehicle, Felony Involuntary Manslaughter and Driving While Impaired.
According to records, he bonded out of jail after roughly ten hours.
“It was kind of like a slap in the face,” Walker said. “It was like ok well I know that’s your daughter but she’s gone now so what do you want me to do?”
She is demanding change via a petition to stop hit and run drivers from receiving bond in North Carolina.
“You spend all your life trying to raise your kids to make sure they do the right thing, and to have someone do the wrong thing, I can’t even describe the frustration,” she said.
She believes her daughter deserved more, and so does every victim.
“It should be a concern for any parent that’s driving,” she said.
WBTV reached out to Michael Himes for comment, but did not hear back as of news time. Himes is due in court next week.
Lauren Kerr pled guilty last month and her charge was reduced from Felony Hit and Run Causing Serious Injury or Death to obstructing justice.
