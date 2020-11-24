First Alert in effect as scattered showers move in Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a calm and mild start to the week another cold front has its sights set on the U.S. East Coast and will produce scattered showers across the Carolinas as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday period.
In advance of the Thanksgiving frontal passage, clouds will increase throughout the evening and into tomorrow morning.
A First Alert is in effect for Wednesday evening into Thursday morning as the brunt of the rainy weather moves across the WBTV viewing area.
Meanwhile, temperatures will remain on the cool side, albeit average for this time of the year, in the mid 50s to upper 50s through the afternoon before falling back down into the 30s overnight into Wednesday morning.
Highs will hit the upper 50s once again Wednesday before lower 70s return Thanksgiving Day and Friday.
Any existing rain will taper off by midday Thursday paving the way for bright skies through the remainder of the holiday.
A mix of sun and clouds are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday with above average temperatures in the 60s. A stronger system approaching from the west may support a threat for heavy rain and a few thunderstorms by Sunday into Monday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
