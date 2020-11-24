Deputies looking for missing runaway 16-year-old girl from Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a missing runaway 16-year-old girl from Lincoln County.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to find Diamond Paradyse Ross who was last seen by her mother on Nov. 21 at a home on Highland Bluff Court in Lincolnton.
At the time she was wearing blue Champion shorts and a white shirt. Officers checked several areas where she may have gone but could not locate her.
Officials say Diamond has a medical condition but her mother is not sure if she has her medication.
The missing girl is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′3″ tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds.
Detectives ask that anyone with information on where the teen may be is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
Anyone who knows where the runaway juvenile is and fails to provide information will be subject to criminal prosecution.
