Concord recognized as National Top Performer in the delivery of services with ETC Institute’s Leading the Way Award

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord receives ETC Institute’s Leading the Way Award for ranking in the top 10% of all cities and counties in the United States for outstanding achievement in delivering services to residents. The City will receive an 11-pound crystal award, with each pound representing one of the 11 communities who participated in the first ETC Institute survey in 1999-2000.
“The City of Concord is truly setting standards in many areas. In addition to ranking in the top 10% overall, the City of Concord also rated in the top 10% of all cities in the areas of the overall value of services provided to residents and how quickly fire services respond to emergencies.” - ETC Institute
ETC Institute’s Leading the Way Award recognizes local governments that perform in the top 10% of all U.S. cities regarding customer’s satisfaction in three core areas assessed in the DirectionFinder® Survey:
- satisfaction with the overall quality of services
- satisfaction with customer service provided by employees, and
- satisfaction with the value that residents feel they receive for local taxes and fees.
“This is an incredible recognition for our City. It is indicative of the sincere dedication of City staff to provide excellent customer service to our community as well as the value of our citizen’s place on the services they receive”, states City Manager Lloyd Payne. “As public servants, Team Concord is committed to continuous improvement for the provision of services to our great City.”
Since 1999, nearly two million residents in all 50 states have completed the ETC Institute’s DirectionFinder®. ETC Institute has provided “benchmarking” data that has allowed communities to compare their results with other communities for more than 20 years. 2019-2020 is the first year that the ETC Institute recognizes the top performers. During the past three years, more than 400 communities have participated in this survey.
For more information on the ETC Institute’s Leading the Way Award, and to read the full list of award recipients, visit https://etcinstitute.com/ltwa/
