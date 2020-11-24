CMS looks to hire more bus drivers, fill open positions ahead of students return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools says they need school bus drivers, and they’re looking to hire you if you meet the qualifications.
Right now CMS has 10 vacancies and 110 school bus drivers on leave.
“We’re looking to kind of backfill so that we’ve got a sufficient drivers,” says CMS Director of Safety and Quality Management Transporation, Devery Peterson.
Between background checks, scheduling driving classes with the DMV and getting the proper license; becoming a school bus driver is a process that can take several weeks.
“That’s why we’re wanting to do the hiring event,” says Peterson. “So that we can get the process started so that we’ve got drivers available once we get back into the classroom, and then the students are back in school full time in classroom.”
Peterson says its especially important the district fills these positions before January, when the remainder of CMS student are set to return for hybrid in-person learning.
So how do you apply?
You can stop by one of these hiring events over the next few weeks, or apply online here.
But theres an important part to getting this position...
“The bus driver is the first person you see in the morning and the last person you see in the afternoon, so it’s just a good job if you’d like to work with children,” says Peterson.
