CMS calls emergency meeting as some schools could transition to remote learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston could be granted authority to transition individual schools from in-person learning to remote learning.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday to consider granting Winston authority to shift schools from in-person instruction to remote instruction as needed. The consideration of transition comes as the districts works “to ensure the health and safety of our students,” the board says.
The meeting is set to start at 4 p.m.
The meeting comes as COVID-19 cases across North Carolina continue to rise, but sources tell WBTV the transition is instead due to staffing shortages. Sources say Charlotte Metro and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Academy could be transitioning to remote instruction.
Recently, families were asked to decide if their child will enroll in the district’s Full Remote Academy for the second semester.
The decision by families came as CMS reported a rise in its positive coronavirus cases across the district—in both students and staff.
CMS needs to know whether your child will attend school in-person, following the district’s rolling guidelines, or via the Full Remote Academy next semester.
Families have to communicate their decision to their child’s school via email, no later than November 30
Parents or guardians need to send that email to the school office, not to a student’s teacher.
In addition to deciding the type of learning your child will participate in the second semester, CMS says a survey is on the CMS website and on individual school websites regarding the need for CMS-provided transportation for the second semester.
The district says families will need to have their child’s student ID number to begin the survey.
All families must let the district know if they require morning and/or afternoon bus transportation so that an accurate schedule can be made.
