Cabarrus School Board holding emergency meeting on Tuesday night

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Board of Education will hold a special called emergency meeting tonight at 6:00 pm to discuss a possible move to Plan C.
The call for meeting comes as COVID-19 cases in Cabarrus County rise.
“While this is not how we wanted to start this Saturday morning, we need to report that Cabarrus County is approaching 1,000 Active COVID-19 Cases. This is extremely alarming as we enter into a holiday week,” said the note on the Cabarrus Health Alliance update for November 21.
As of Saturday, Cabarrus County had more than 6000 total cases since the pandemic began, 958 active cases, 5072 recovered cases, and 101 deaths.
The CHA has recommended that the schools go to Plan C, or all remote learning.
The meeting will be held at the Education Center. Due to COVID-19 restrictions for indoor gatherings, members of the public may watch the live stream of the Board meeting at the following link: https://youtu.be/-jHXLWWsJSw.
View the meeting agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/nc/cabcs/Board.nsf/Public.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.