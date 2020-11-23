Wet weather bookends Thanksgiving holiday period

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wall-to-wall sunshine is back this afternoon as highs aim towards the lower 60s over the next few hours.
Tonight’s clear skies and the return colder air will allow temperatures to tumble into the upper 20s and 30s by Tuesday morning.
Sunny conditions will continue into Tuesday, but high temperatures will remain below average in the mid 50s. Clouds will fill in by Wednesday morning ahead of an incoming cold front.
A First Alert is effect for late Wednesday and early Thursday as wet weather makes a rather brief return to the WBTV viewing area as the holiday period begins.
Scattered showers will spread across the region starting Wednesday evening before moving east by Thanksgiving midday. The latter part of your Thanksgiving will give way to plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday and Saturday will feature the continuation of warmer than usual than average temperatures with the chance for a few isolated showers.
With another cold front on our doorstep by the end of the weekend, a second round of wet weather featuring heavy rain and a few thunderstorms is likely on Sunday.
The exact details of this late-weekend system will become a clearer over the next few days as new models come in, so check back for updates often.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
