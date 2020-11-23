WBTV Family Recipe: Morgan Newell’s Twist On A Holiday Side Dish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Morgan Newell is our newest celebrity guest joining us in the kitchen for the WBTV Family Recipe segment. Today on QC Morning, she showed us how to make one of her favorite holiday side dishes, cornbread stuffing. Morgan tells us she’s not usually a picky eater, but she’s just not a fan of the traditional stuffing. Find out how her mom changed up the recipe so that her children would eat this popular dish.
Cornbread Stuffing:
Ingredients
- 3 boxes of cornbread mix
- 5 eggs (2 are used for the stuffing)
- 1 cup of milk
- 3/4 of an onion
- 1/2 a bell pepper
- 2 small to medium shallots
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 1 stick of butter
- 1/2 of stick of sausage
- 6 to 9 leaves of sage
- 2 teaspoons of thyme
- 1 can of cream of chicken soup
- 1 can of cream of celery soup
- 1/2-1 cup of chicken broth
Recipe
Cook the cornbread as the box directed. This needs to be cooked the day before (day-old cornbread), just as you would have day-old bread for a regular stuffing. Crumble the cornbread into a very large bowl and put it to the side.
Drop the butter into a pan. Cook the onions, shallots, and bell peppers until softened then add the garlic. Cook for one more minute. While that is cooking, put the sausage in a pan and cook until crispy and cooked through. Pour these into the bowl.
Cut the sage and thyme. Open the cans of soup and measure out the chicken broth. Pour all of the ingredients into the bowl except the chicken broth. Add two eggs and stir. The stuffing needs to be moist, so if it is, add just a bit of the chicken broth. If it needs to be moister, add 1/2-1 cup depending on how much it needs.
Cook on 350 degrees for 15 minutes covered with foil and 20 minutes uncovered until edges are crispy and browned.
Mary said that the recipe was so delicious she could cry!
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.