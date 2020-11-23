UNC Charlotte postpones another game, cites COVID-19 concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte has postponed its Saturday home game against Western Kentucky.
In a tweet, the university’s athletics department cited COVID-19 protocols.
“We appreciate WKU working with us and the league office to make this game happen,” said 49ers’ Director of Athletics Mike Hill in a press release. “This has been a challenging season for our team, and we are grateful for each and every opportunity we have to compete. It took some creativity – but we are willing to look at all options to reward our student-athletes for all the work they continue to put forth.”
Kickoff will now be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.