Thanksgiving forecast - here’s the scoop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today has been a beautiful one! It is easy to forget we are now in late November. Tomorrow will be a little reminder.
Lows will fall to the low to mid 30s tonight. Tomorrow will be sunny and dry - but cool. Highs will only reach the upper 50s.
The next stop is the Thanksgiving holiday.
Things will obviously look different this year in many ways. If you are travelling, most of Wednesday will be dry. There is a chance for showers toward evening. Highs will be in the low 60s.
The best chance for rain will come overnight and into the morning on Thursday.
If you are planning to have your Thanksgiving feast outside, the morning showers should move out by lunch time. If you wanted to be really safe, we should see sun in the afternoon. Just remember the sun will set just after 5pm.
Black Friday will be dry and mild. Lows will be in the upper 40s and highs will be close to 70°. Saturday looks good too. Rain chances remain low and highs will be in the mid 60s.
The next round of rain will move in after that. One model is bringing in rain on Sunday and another is holding it off until Monday. We will know more as we get closer to the weekend.
