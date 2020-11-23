Second child discovered in case against former Salisbury teacher charged with sex crimes

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Rowan County teacher arrested earlier in the month on sex offenses against a child has been charged regarding a second child.
On Monday, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office announced evidence found on a media device the former teacher had in his possession at home involving a second juvenile.
He was first arrested last week after the sheriff’s office began investigating a complaint about possible sexual contact between former Salisbury High School teacher Jason Carpintero and a child. At the time, he was a teacher in the school’s Exceptional Children’s Department.
The first juvenile was not a student at Salisbury High.
He was arrested on one count of felony indecent liberties with a child and placed under a $250,000 bond.
Now, he has also been charged with five counts of third degree exploitation of a minor.
He has received an additional $50,000 bond and remains at the Rowan County Detention Center.
