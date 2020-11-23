Season-opening games canceled for Charlotte men’s basketball due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WBTV) - COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of season-opening games for Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball against Tennessee and VCU in the Volunteer Classic.
School officials say after consultation with the Knox County Health Department, Tennessee announced that its men’s basketball games against Charlotte and VCU were canceled due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
Charlotte and VCU also mutually agreed to cancel their game scheduled for Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena as both explore other scheduling options.
Monday, the Tennessee program paused all team activities following multiple positive COVID-19 test results among its Tier 1 personnel, including coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff.
The positive test results were detected during routine COVID-19 surveillance testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA and SEC guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.