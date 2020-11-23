Rowan-Cabarrus Community College offers solutions for students wanting a jump-start on college during COVID

“My concern is for the students who are choosing to stay home instead of following their original plan to move away to college – I don’t want them to lose their interest in earning their college degree,” said Vice President of Academic Programs Dr. Michael Quillen. “Although now is certainly a difficult time, it is also the perfect time to work toward that baccalaureate degree without having to move away. Our team at Rowan-Cabarrus is here to help students in that exact situation, be they recent high school graduates, or current university students taking off a semester, or who are unsure of their spring plans due to the pandemic. We are poised to welcome these students, support them, and help them achieve their goals.”