Preparing Your Thanksgiving Turkey

Without the huge family gatherings this year, you might have opted for half a turkey or a turkey breast. Chef Jim Noble joined us from his kitchen to show us to cook a smaller bird. Chef Jim says he likes to use a smaller turkey anyway, he says on a bigger turkey it takes longer for the legs to cook. So, you usually end up with an overcooked breast. He says it’s best to try and find a 10-12 pound turkey in order for it to cook more evenly. Chef Noble tells us at Noble Smoke they smoke the whole boneless breast and it comes out perfectly.