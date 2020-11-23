Preparing Your Thanksgiving Turkey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thanksgiving is 3 days away! Have you started pulling your turkey out of the freezer? Depending on the size, you might want to do that today. If your turkey is 16 pounds or more, you’re too late. If it’s 12 to 16 pounds, walk into your kitchen right now and get it in the fridge!
Without the huge family gatherings this year, you might have opted for half a turkey or a turkey breast. Chef Jim Noble joined us from his kitchen to show us to cook a smaller bird. Chef Jim says he likes to use a smaller turkey anyway, he says on a bigger turkey it takes longer for the legs to cook. So, you usually end up with an overcooked breast. He says it’s best to try and find a 10-12 pound turkey in order for it to cook more evenly. Chef Noble tells us at Noble Smoke they smoke the whole boneless breast and it comes out perfectly.
Turkey breast:
- 1 skin-on turkey breast, 3-5 #
- 1/2 # Butter, melted
- Mix of herbs: rosemary, thyme, oregano, savory, parsley
- Sea salt & fresh ground pepper
- Place turkey breast on a bed of carrots, onions, and celery. Pour melted butter overall. Season with salt and pepper, and herbs.
Bake in 450-degree oven for 10-15 minutes and then reduce the heat to 350. Cook about 20-30 minutes per pound, basting often, every 15-20 minutes. Cook until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.
Roasted and Herb-Basted Free Range Turkey
- 1 10-12 pound free-range turkey
- ½ lb Unsalted butter
- ½ C Mixed herbs, parsley, thyme, rosemary,
- Basil, oregano, sage
- Salt & Pepper
Preheat oven to 450-500. Prepare turkey by removing giblets, reserve, washing, drying, and seasoning. Melt the butter. Season and herb the bird. Pour over the butter and place in a hot oven for 15-25 minutes. Reduce heat and bake, basting every 10-15 minutes. Cook until done: Until juices run clear from thigh.
Allow 13-15 minutes/pound for -7 pound Bird.
Allow 15-20 minutes/pound for 7-15 pound bird.
Allow to cool and carve.
