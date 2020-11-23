Police searching for suspect in school, church vandalism

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who vandalized West Rowan Middle School, West Rowan High School, and Woodleaf Baptist Church this weekend.
Deputies responded to the middle school on Saturday, where they found a large grass area had been damaged. Skid marks were in the parking lot.
A white Dodge pickup was caught on camera.
On Sunday, deputies then responded to the other two locations. Similar sorts of vandalism could be seen.
The church had a broken window from where rocks were thrown when the truck spun out.
Officials believe the same person is responsible for all three incidents.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Justin Nelson or Deputy Michael at 704-216-8700, or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.
