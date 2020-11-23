Police: Man set fire to neighbor’s truck

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies have charged a Gastonia Highway man with setting fire to a neighbor’s vehicle.
Officers went out to a “keep the peace call” on Sunday so a woman could get her things from her ex-boyfriend’s house.
When they got there, they learned David William Reeves allegedly broke into her car by breaking a window, and that he set a neighbor’s truck on fire.
The fire partially melted the carpet and damaged the steering wheel.
Reeves was charged with arson, breaking into a motor vehicle and damage to property. He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under an $18,000 secured bond.
