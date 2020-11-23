N.C. man arrested, accused of pointing gun inside Surfside Beach Piggly Wiggly during mask dispute

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Surfside Beach police identified the man who is accused of pointing a gun at another customer during a mask dispute inside a Piggly Wiggly.
Brian Good, 36, of Maiden, was arrested and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, third-degree assault and battery and unlawful carry of a pistol.
Officers were called back in September to the Piggly Wiggly along Highway 17 North for an assault and shoplifting.
Police spoke to the victim who said that he noticed the man was not wearing a mask and asked him why.
“The victim stated that he then said that you have to wear a mask,” the police report states.
Other witnesses then told officers that man got defensive, “freaked out,” pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim’s head, according to the police report.
After the altercation, authorities said Good and his accomplice left the store without paying for their groceries.
“We stand by our promise to bring to justice those that threaten the safety and security of our residents, businesses and visitors,” Chief Ken Hofmann said. “Dogged investigative work and cooperation with the Horry County Solicitor’s Office and our North Carolina law enforcement partners helped us achieve success in this case.”
Good is currently at the Catawba County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to Horry County.
