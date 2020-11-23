Missing 11-year-old girl with critical medical condition found safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say an 11-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend in Charlotte has been found safe.
Lakeisha Washington was reported missing around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Police searched with K-9s, a helicopter and multiple officers, but weren’t able to find her.
Officers said Washington was without medication, and there was concern for her wellbeing.
Just after 10:30 a.m. Monday, officials said she was found in good health and was being reunited with her family.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.