At least 8 overdoses reported in Salisbury over three day period

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an unusually high number of heroin overdose calls in Salisbury between Friday and Sunday. According to the report, there were at least 8 overdose calls.
Officers responded to overdose calls on Friday at 601 W. Jake Alexander Boulevard, 1231 N. Long Street, and 827 Jake Alexander Boulevard. On Saturday there were calls at 525 Park Avenue, and 2096 Statesville Boulevard. In the Statesville Blvd call, firefighters had to break a passenger window to get to the person inside the car. Police found a glass jar with a pink and white powder believed to be heroin and fentanyl.
There were also overdose calls on Sunday at 1518 E. Innes Street, 718 S. Jackson Street, and 500 E. Innes Street.
The overdose victim in each case was revived by the administering of Narcan.
