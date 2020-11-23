At least 8 overdoses reported in Salisbury over three day period

Officers responded to overdose calls on Friday at 601 W. Jake Alexander Boulevard, 1231 N. Long Street, and 827 Jake Alexander Boulevard. On Saturday there were calls at 525 Park Avenue, and 2096 Statesville Boulevard. In the Statesville Blvd call, firefighters had to break a passenger window to get to the person inside the car. Police found a glass jar with a pink and white powder believed to be heroin and fentanyl.