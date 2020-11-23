Hundreds turn out for COVID testing at Bojangles’ Coliseum, county opens overflow testing site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of people drove up to Bojangles’ Coliseum for COVID-19 testing, not expecting to have to wait for up to four hours.
Most people chose to get a test Monday in hopes they would get their results back by Thanksgiving.
“I was just traveling and also I am going to be traveling again for the holiday,” Sarah Smith said. “I’m going to see just a few family members who are all getting tested prior to dinner.”
Smith said the line was shocking.
“I’ve been here for over two and a half hours,” she said. “I can finally see the end.”
Early afternoon they had to start turning people away and open an overflow site at the Mecklenburg County Health Department on Billingsley Road.
“I’m like, I’ve been here long enough so I’m not gonna leave somewhere else and wait another hour and a half,” Aleasha Strickland told WBTV.
She decided to wait it out.
She was one of many inconvenienced, but grateful to see the turnout as a good sign.
“A lot of people getting tested to make sure they’re safe for the holidays I’m glad they’re getting tested,” she said.
According to Carolina Covid Testing, the company responsible for the testing, results are available within 24 to 48 hours.
Bou Haidara, the site manager for Carolina Covid Testing at Bojangles’ Coliseum, said his team got more people than they originally anticipated Monday. He said they tested 173 people at the site, and that number does not include the people who were sent to an overflow location.
“Today we got slammed. There were people on the highway and everything so it took a little bit longer,” said Haidara.
He said he had heard various stories from people who endured the lengthy wait Monday.
“They just want to make sure they’re good before they visit family as well,” said the site manager. “We had one that I think, the person was positive, but she didn’t want to give it to her baby and her baby was within three months so she was just making sure everything was good.”
He encouraged people wanting to get tested to be ready with a form of identification and an insurance card before traveling to the testing location.
Testing resumes at Bojangles’ Coliseum at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
There are still other drive-up sites at health departments and urgent cares across our area that do not require a referral or an appointment.
