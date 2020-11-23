Help needed in finding missing Lincolnton teen

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old male who ran away from home over the weekend.
Police say Isaiah Richardson’s grandmother noticed the screen on his window was taken out around 1 a.m. Nov. 21 and that he was missing.
He is described as a Black male standing about 5′4″ and weighing about 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Richardson may be in the Maiden or Coral Park area.
He also ran away Nov. 15, but went home two days later.
Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
