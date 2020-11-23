The growth of the Carolina Panthers is starting to show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When you have a young and building football team, coaches, front offices, and even fans look for places where their team shows signs of growth. Sunday’s 20-0 win over Detroit provided a few positive points for the Carolina Panthers.
First, the Panthers snapped their 5 game winning streak with 2 of their best players on offense out with injury. Running back Christian McCaffrey missed his second straight game with a shoulder injury and right before yesterday’s contest, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out with a knee injury.
But not only those two, the defense was without starting cornerback Donte Jackson and starting linebacker Tahir Whitehead and that unit shut out the Lions. Not only shut them out but didn’t allow them to run a play in the red zone.
“That wasn’t like one dynamic player made enough plays to go win, that was complementary football in a lot of different ways,” said Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. “That football we played yesterday was the type of football I want to play. It was a team playing together. It was guys stepping up for each other. It was a coaching staff giving them a good game plan but guys going out and bringing it to life.”
With PJ Walker in as the starting QB, you wouldn’t expect a team to have the best 3rd quarter they have had all season, but the Panthers did. They scored a season high 10 point in the 3rd. But coach says there was no secret sauce to the success.
“I think we just spoke it into existence,” said coach. “We just decided it wasn’t going to be a problem any more. I just think it’s something everyone was resolved to get it fixed and we didn’t do anything differently.”
If you look at the great teams in the league, they can go out and win a game no matter who is on the field. The Panthers started a 3 game winning streak earlier in the year with McCaffrey out with a high ankle sprain. Yesterday’s win to snap the streak may be the next signs that this team has the potential to eventually be something special. A big reason for that has to be the fact that coach is getting through to everyone in the locker room.
“You don’t have success and then buy in... that’s not the way it works or else you will never have success,” said coach. “You have a plan and you hope everyone attacks it. Then you hope that you have some success and that validates what you are doing. You go to the next stage where you don’t just do it, you start to really believe in it and defend it. I think we have great leaders on this team who are enforcing that and pushing that and we have a great group of young guys that just do what you ask. It’s a very good group to coach.”
The Panthers will get another chance to validate this growth Sunday when they are at Minnesota.
