East Charlotte shooting leaves one person seriously injured, road shut down

By WBTV Web Staff | November 23, 2020 at 9:19 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 9:19 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting in east Charlotte left one person seriously injured and a road shut down Monday evening.

Officers responded to E. WT Harris Boulevard near Independence Boulevard at 5:35 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening-injuries. 

E WT Harris Boulevard between Independence Boulevard and Idlewild Road was temporarily shut down while officers conducted their investigation.

This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.

