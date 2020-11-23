East Charlotte shooting leaves one person seriously injured, road shut down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting in east Charlotte left one person seriously injured and a road shut down Monday evening.
Officers responded to E. WT Harris Boulevard near Independence Boulevard at 5:35 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening-injuries.
E WT Harris Boulevard between Independence Boulevard and Idlewild Road was temporarily shut down while officers conducted their investigation.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
