Dry and cool for travel, little bit of rain early on Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Behind last night’s cool front, dry, high pressure will pay us a quick visit offering plenty of sunshine today and Tuesday. There’ll be a bit of a breeze around today, but afternoon readings will still make a mild run into the lower 60s.
With the high pressure cell over us tonight, clear and colder conditions are forecast with lows in the 30s for most neighborhoods and we’ll only get back to the upper 50s Tuesday despite plenty of sunshine.
A First Alert continues for late Wednesday into early Thursday, with a few spotty showers forecast to accompany our next front coming in from the west. With any luck, the front will push just east of the WBTV viewing area early Thanksgiving, taking the clouds and spotty showers with it, allowing for more sunshine for Thanksgiving with warm temperatures close to 70°.
Mainly dry weather is for forecast Friday and Saturday with high temperatures holding close to 70° on Friday before backing off the middle 60s on Saturday. With the midweek front stalled just to our east, long-range model data suggests a wave of low pressure may ride up along the front bringing the return of rain as we close out the holiday weekend. The timing of the rain is still very much in flux, so stay tuned to WBTV and www.wbtv.com for forecast updates.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.