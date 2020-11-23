Dry and cool for travel, little bit of rain early on Thanksgiving

Mainly dry weather is for forecast Friday and Saturday with high temperatures holding close to 70° on Friday before backing off the middle 60s on Saturday. With the midweek front stalled just to our east, long-range model data suggests a wave of low pressure may ride up along the front bringing the return of rain as we close out the holiday weekend. The timing of the rain is still very much in flux, so stay tuned to WBTV and www.wbtv.com for forecast updates.