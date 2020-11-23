Davie Co. DSS worker charged with child abuse, assault in domestic incident in Rowan

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman who works in the Department of Social Services in Davie County as a child support agent has been charged with child abuse and several other charges from an incident at her home in Rowan County.
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Annette Nicholle Lambert, 46, was charged after she assaulted her children and threatened her husband.
The incident happened on Saturday just before 11 a.m. at Lambert’s home on Lake Wright Road in southern Rowan County. Lambert’s husband called 911 to report a disturbance at his house involving his wife. When deputies arrived they say they found Annette Lambert sitting in a chair in the living room of the home.
Lambert’s husband told deputies that his wife had made threats against him and had assaulted their daughters.
According to the report, Annette Lambert became upset when she thought her 11-year-old daughter had unfastened a holiday decoration on a bannister. She also became more upset when she found clothes on the floor of the girl’s room, the report states.
Annette Lambert pushed the girl into a wall, according to the report. Deputies noted seeing red marks on the girl’s ankles and a wound to her wrist. At one point, officials say Annette Lambert grabbed one of the girls by the hair, then later took a lighter and tried to set her daughter’s hair on fire.
Lambert’s husband had to pull his wife away from the girls, and was himself assaulted and threatened, the report states.
Annette Lambert was charged with simple assault, assault on a child under 12, communicating threats, and child abuse.
No further information has been released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.