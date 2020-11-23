Crouse man arrested after stealing a car, leading police on a chase

VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and the North Carolina Highway Patrol recovered a vehicle stolen Friday from a residence in western Lincoln County.
Deputies were called to Seagletown Road in Vale about a stolen vehicle. The owner told officers that Levi McCutcheon had stolen her 2012 Subaru after coming on the property without permission
On Saturday, she called 911 and told dispatchers she was driving behind her vehicle near West Express on Highway 27 West.
Highway Patrol the stolen car, which ran into a field near the Howard’s Creek Fire Department. Officers say McCutcheon then ran from police, but was arrested.
He was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle by Sheriff’s deputies, and Highway Patrol filed charges of no operator’s license, resisting a public officer, aggressive driving and speeding 120 mph in a 55 mph zone.
He was also served with outstanding warrants for obtaining property by false pretenses and probation violation.
McCutcheon was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under an $30,000 secured bond.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.