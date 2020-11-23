Community leaders react to shooting death of 16-year-old boy in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a teen boy. Investigators arrested a teen girl and charged her with murder after 16-year-old Joshua Clawson was shot and killed.
The name of the shooting suspect isn’t being released because she is 16 years old and a juvenile. She was also charged with shooting into an occupied building which may give an indication to where the victim was hit.
“I truly believe there’s a war going on in Charlotte,” Will Adams said.
That term “war” isn’t meant to be thrown around lightly. It reminds us of the ugly side of the human experience.
That’s why when a man who has dedicated his life in the community and sees what’s going on says it, it’s something to take notice of.
“It’s like they don’t have value for life anymore,” Adams said.
Will Adams is with Team Tru Blue, a community organization trying to slow and eventually stop gun violence in the city. Sometimes he feels like he’s fighting a losing battle.
“Makes you want to give up. Feels like you don’t have hope, especially when you don’t have the support.” said Adams.
One of the latest casualties of gun violence happened last Friday. Police say Clawson was shot along Reid Avenue. He was rushed to the hospital as soon as emergency crews could arrive.
Detectives arrested another 16 year old and charged her with murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling just after Clawson died from his injuries.
Adams says getting into the fray comes with risks, but you would hope there would be some reward from it. Not always.
“I put my life on the line trying to help, trying to stop this. But what’s happening?”
Despite the feeling of losing ground to people making bad decisions, Adams says Charlotte needs support from all sides if this is to get under control.
“You know the resources definitely need to be out there for the organizations doing the work.”
Right now, there’s still no indication why the shooting happened in the first place.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.