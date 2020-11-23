Car chase leads to accident involving Matthew’s Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle chase out of Union County caused an accident involving a Matthew’s Sheriff’s Deputy’s car.
Matthews Police Department was made aware that a chase coming out of Union County was entering the area around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was heading west on East Independence Boulevard when the crash happened.
The suspect kept going into Charlotte, where the chase ended.
No injuries were reported, and no other details are available yet.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.