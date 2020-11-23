Cabarrus County Library moves digital collection to Libby reading app

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Library recently transitioned its digital collection from RBdigital to OverDrive—the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide. Users can browse, borrow and enjoy a greater selection of eBooks and digital audiobooks through the award-winning Libby reading app for free with a valid library card.
“OverDrive is a very popular platform—their merger with RBDigital put the service within our budget,” said Library Director Emery Ortiz. “It’s great to offer enriching content through a more accessible platform with a user-friendly interface.”
OverDrive is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®” [US only]. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period. Readers can also download titles onto the Libby application for offline use.
Ebooks and audiobooks checked out in the RBdigital app will be available through the remainder of the lending period allowing readers to finish the title without disruption. Holds will not transfer, but library patrons may export their transaction history from the RBdigital app, then borrow or place holds on those same titles again in Libby.
Until further notice, readers can continue using the RBdigital app to access magazines.
The transition to OverDrive will not affect other library eResources, including the popular Hoopla platform. Hoopla allows users to check out television shows, movies, audiobooks, music albums and more without wait times or late fees.
To get started enjoying eBooks, audiobooks and more, visit https://cabconc.overdrive.com/ or download Libby today.
About Cabarrus County Public Library
The move to OverDrive complements other changes Ortiz and County staff have made to library programs and services over the past year.
These include:
· Eliminating overdue fines
· Updating the non-resident policy to provide library cards at no cost for educators and students at any public or private school—at any academic level—in Cabarrus County
· Adding the free Beanstack app, which allows patrons can track their reading and participate in reading challenges from their mobile device
· Developing a new early literacy initiative that will debut in December
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cabarrus County Public Libraries are open with modified hours. Each branch continues to offer curbside service. Services that meet safety protocols—including computer use, and browsing and checking out materials—are offered within the facilities. Library facilities and curbside services are open during the following hours:
· Concord, Harrisburg and Kannapolis
Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
· Mt. Pleasant
Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
· Midland
Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For more information about library accounts, email library@cabarruscounty.us or call 704-920-2050. To learn more about library programs and services, visit the Library System’s Facebook and Instagram pages, @CabarrusCountyLibrary, and website, www.cabarruscounty.us/library.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.