Applications now accepted for community safety micro-grants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Community members are encouraged to apply for the Charlotte’s JumpStart Community Safety Micro-Grants.
The City of Charlotte established the JumpStart Community Safety Micro-Grants Program to provide small programming grants to community-based organizations. The goal is to help jumpstart efforts around community empowerment initiatives like crime fighting and prevention, conflict mediation, family stability, addressing upward mobility, and opportunities for youth and parents.
Grants are open to any project serving within Charlotte city limits. Applications are especially encouraged from the following zip codes: 28205, 28206, 28208, 28212, 28213, 28216, 28217 and 28273. Grant awards range from $1,000 to $5,000.
Application deadline is Jan. 1.
For more information, email lacey.williams@charlottenc.gov or call 704-336-2175.
